An Bord Pleanala grants permission for Co. Tipperary solar farm 

Tipperary Co. Council's decision to refuse permission for a 9.4 hectacres solar farm near Ardfinnan has been reversed by An Bord Pleanala.

The planning appeals bord overturned the Co. Council's decision in relation to Premier Solar Ltd.'s proposed solar farm development at Magherareagh north west of Ardfinnan village on December 4.

It has granted permission for the solar farm of ground mounted solar panels and associated facilities to be built on the site subject to nine conditions. The permission is granted for 25 years from the date of commissioning of the solar panels.

The Co. Council rejected the planning application in July last year on the grounds that it considered it would be detrimental to local residential amenities due to its scale and proximity to rural houses and pose a potential traffic hazard because it would increase traffic on a sub-standard road. The application attracted a number of submissions from local residents opposed to the plans.

However, after re-examining the application, an inspector for An Bord Pleanala recommended the project be granted permission as he considered that, subject to compliance with the condition he set out, the solar farm would "not seriously injure" the visual or residential amenities of the area, would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and would not negatively impact on the ecology or cultural heritage. He also considered it would not be prejudicial to public health.