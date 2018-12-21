Pirate in the West Gate - telling the story of CBC Radio in Tipperary

CBC Radio started broadcasting in the West Gate, Clonmel in November 1981 and continued until the enforced close down of all pirate stations on New Year’s Eve 1988.

Over 100 volunteers, along with a handful of part-time and full-time staff, contributed on the air, and the station was hugely popular among young and old in Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir and surrounding towns.

Over the past three years, former staff member Jonathan Ryan has been researching the station’s history and listening to many audio tapes recorded during that time, along with interviewing former staff members to bring to life this audio history of life in the West Gate.

The programme Pirate in the West Gate, The CBC Radio Story will air next Thursday night, December 27 at 8pm on South Tipperary General Hospital Radio, 93.7 fm and online, and will also be available on podcast.

It will feature long-lost interviews with band leader Mick Delahunty, athlete John Joe Barry - the Ballincurry Hare - and former presenters including Denis O’Sullivan, Richie Anderson, Billy McLellan, Tim Cooney and Patricia Cantwell, as well as excerpts from the last day of broadcasting.

The 90-minute programme, which promises to bring many a memory flooding back, is presented by Jonathan Ryan and Jimmy Williams and was produced in Clonmel by West Ten Audio Productions.

