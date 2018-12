Christmas Mass times in Tipperary parishes

Thurles

Carol Service - Cathedral of the Assumption, Sunday December 23 at 7.00 p.m..

Christmas Confession times: Monday, December 24, all day from 11.30 a.m. – 5.00 p.m.

Christmas Mass times:

Cathedral - Christmas Eve: 8.00 p.m.; Christmas Day: 8.30 a.m.; 10.30 a.m. & 12 noon.

Bóthar Na Naomh Church - Christmas Eve: Children’s Mass: 6.30 p.m.; Christmas Day: 9.30 a.m. & 11.30 a.m.

Two Mile Borris / Littleton / Moycarkey

St. Peter in Chains Church Moycarkey - Christmas Eve Mass at 7.30pm. Christmas Day Mass at 11.00am

St. Kevins Church Littleton - Christmas Eve Mass at 7.00pm. Christmas Day Mass at 9.00am, and 12.00noon.

St. James Church Two Mile Borris - Christmas Eve Mass at 8.30pm. Christmas Day Mass at 10.30am

Moyne Templetuohy

The vigil masses for Christmas will take place on Monday December 24 in Templetuohy Church at 7pm and Moyne Church at 8pm.

Christmas Day mass will take place in Moyne at 10am and Templetuohy at 11am.

Holycross Ballycahill

The Abbey - Christmas Eve Mass 8pm, Christmas Day 9am and 11am (no 4pm Mass). Christmas Eve Confessions 2pm to 4pm.

Ballycahill Church - Christmas Eve Mass 8pm. Christmas Day 10am. Christmas Eve Confessions 7.15pm to 7.45pm.

Upperchurch Drombane

Christmas Eve on Monday at 7.00p.m. in Drombane and 8.00 p.m. in Upperchurch.

Christmas Day 10.00 in Drombane and 11.00 in Upperchurch.

Ballingarry

Christmas Eve mass 7pm. The crib will be blessed at mass on Christmas Eve. Please take some straw from the Lord’s birthplace home with you.

Christmas Day mass 10.30am.

Urlingford

Christmas Eve Monday, December 24 -: Graine at 6pm; Urlingford at 7.30pm; Galmoy at 7.30pm.

Christmas Day Tuesday December 25 - Graine at 10am; Galmoy at 10.30am; Urlingford at 11.30am.

St Stephen’s Day Wednesday December 26 - No Mass.

Templederry

Christmas Eve Monday December 24: Vigil of Christmas Mass at 7.00 p.m. In Templederry.

Christmas Day Tuesday December 25: Christmas moirning in Curreeney at 9.30 a.m.

Tuesday December 25: Christmas Morning Killeen at 11.a.m.

Church Of Ireland Services in Templederry

Templederry Church of Ireland Church will be celebrating their Christmas Carol Service on Sunday December 23 at 6.00 p.m. All are very welcome to attend.

Templemore

Christmas Eve Masses - Mass time in Sacred Heart Church will be at the earlier time on Christmas Eve at 6pm. Killea at 7pm. Clonmore at 8pm

Christmas Day - 9 am & 12 noon in Sacred Heart Church Templemore. 10am in Clonmore and 11am in Killea.

Lorrha

Christmas Masses in our Cluster of Lorrha, Borrisokane, Terryglass/ Kilbarron: Christmas Eve: Monday December 24 - Lorrha at 7:30 Christmas Day: Rathcabbin at 11.00 am (Please note time change) Christmas Eve: Kilbarron at 6.00pm, Terryglss at 9.00pm. Christmas Day: Terryglass at 9.30am, Christmas Eve: Borrisokane at 7.00pm, Aglish at 9.00pm. Christmas Day: Borrisokane at 11.am

Cloughjordan

Kilruane Church on Monday 24th December [Christmas Eve] at 6.00pm.

Ardcroney Church on Monday 24th at 7.30PM and Tuesday 25th [Christmas Day] at 9.30am.

Cloughjordan Church on Monday 24th at 7.30pm and Tuesday 25th [Christmas Day] at 11.00 am.

Borris in Ossory

Christmas Eve Mass in Killasmeestia at 5.45 p.m. Christmas Day Mass in Killasmeestia 8.30 a.m.

Christmas Eve Mass in Borris-in-Ossory at 8 p.m.

Christmas Day Mass in Borris-in-Ossory at 11 a.m.

Christmas Day Mass in Knockaroo at 9.45 a.m.

All four Parish Choirs will be singing at the Masses, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the three Churches.