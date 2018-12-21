End of an era in Gortnahoe as the local Postmistress retires

On Friday November 30 Gortnahoe Post Office closed its doors for the last time. The community will miss this service, but especially our Postmistress Anne Stokes. Anne did a wonderful job above and beyond the call of duty.

Her professionalism, understanding and friendship to all who called to the Post Office will not be forgotten. On December 6 a wonderful night was organised to honour her.

After a Mass celebrated in her honour a large attendance transferred to the Community centre for further celebrations and refreshments. Jimmy Fogarty chairperson of the organising committee was MC.

Many tributes were paid to Anne and the consensus on the night was how Anne cared for her customers and above all, her discretion and caring nature shone through.

Presentations were made on behalf of the GAA, Hall committee and the Parish Council. A beautiful cake in the shape of a Post Box was also presented which was made by Cathrine Breen.

Anne was totally overwhelmed by all the tributes and the great night of celebration, and she thanked everyone involved.

She also thanked her family who helped her along the way. Anne is wished a very happy retirement and again many thanks.