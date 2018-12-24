Tipperary community projects benefit from €370,000 in LEADER funding

Community groups across South Tipperary had reason to be festive this week as over €370,000 has been awarded to projects in the latest allocation of LEADER Rural Development Funding.

South Tipperary Development Company (STDC) manage the EU funded programme locally on behalf of the Tipperary Local Community Development Committee (LCDC).

The recent projects funded were New Inn Community Centre for the extension of their centre; Cashel Playground Development Committee for the development and enhancement of the current playground; KPLAN Community Centre in Kilsheelan for remodelling the centre;; Clonmel Town FC for the replacement of flooring at their complex; and Munster Vales for marketing and promotion of the new inland tourism destination

Isabel Cambie, CEO of South Tipperary Development described the funding as an indication of the importance of the LEADER programme to South Tipperary in promoting the sustainable development of rural communities and improving the overall quality of life for rural dwellers.