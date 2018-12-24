Tipperary to introduce new weapon to tackle rural crime

A new weapon in the battle against rural crime could be rolled out in Tipperary next year with pressure mounting to introduce more measures to protect rural communities.

An engraving system for property combined with a poster campaign in the communities that it has been rolled out in has acted as a deterrent in other counties and now authorities in Tipperary are considering introducing the scheme.

The Joint Policing Committee has now recommended to Tipperary County Council that the property marking technology be introduced in Tipperary.

A JPC meeting in Carrick was told that a trial period for the engraving technology in the garda Cavan/Monaghan division saw significant results.

The device was trialed in the Monaghan section of the division and not used in the Cavan section of the division.

Over a six month period of the reported crime, 96% related to Cavan and just 4% to Monaghan.

"There was a huge drop in the area where the device was trialed" said Sgt. Tom O’Dwyer, Crime Prevention Officer who attended the JPC meeting in Carrick-on-Suir.

Sgt O’Dwyer said the property marking system was something they supported. Monaghan County Council had supported the system and a loan of the device for use in Monaghan yielded strong results.

"After this scheme the council in Monaghan went and bought a device for engraving property with this new technology," said Sgt O’Dwyer.

He said the device was now given out to community groups who mark up the property in their area.

Signage is put up in the communities to inform people that all property is security marked and the system was now also in place in Louth, Sligo and Donegal and other councils were now looking at it.

"It is working well. It is a simple machine to use.

It goes out to the community free of charge, it is something we would support" said Sgt. O’Dwyer.

Pat Slattery, Director Tipperary County Council said he would contact Monaghan County Council to see how the project was funded and would report back to the JPC.

Cllr. Imelda Goldsboro said there were 132 community text alert villages in the division and she believed such technology would act as a deterrent in rural communities and she called on the JPC to support the introduction of the system.

Cllr. Andy Moloney supported purchasing three of the devices which he felt would be needed to cover all of the county and said LEADER should be approached for funding.

Cllr. Hughie McGrath said the device would be very important for communities in their battle against crime.