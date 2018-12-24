Tipperary's John Kennedy curates art exhibition

Remnants, curated by Clonmel’s John Kennedy, was one of two exhibitions that opened at the South Tipperary Arts Centre in Nelson Street, Clonmel at the beginning of the month.

Remnants is a group exhibition with work by Colin Crotty, Sheenagh Geoghegan, John McNamara, Maurice Caplice, Glenn Fitzgerald and John O’Dwyer, as well as John Kennedy himself.

Cllr. Mattie Ryan, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, opened the exhibition. He said that the council have been proud to support the Arts Centre since 1996 and they know that their investment helps creativity to develop in Clonmel, from the children doing art classes to professional artists.

David Kirwan of Artisan Frames congratulated John Kennedy on putting together a very interesting collection of work.

The exhibition runs until Tuesday January 29.

Artistic Director Cliona Maher welcomed over 70 visitors to the opening and thanked both the council and the public for their support.

The Arts Centre has recently started a Friends scheme.

As an arts centre without that vital funding stream of a performance space, the centre needs its friends, from individuals to corporate, in order to continue the wide range of creative activity that so many people have enjoyed this year.

For further information, visit www.southtippartscentre.ie or call the Arts Centre on 052-61-27877.