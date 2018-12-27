Tipperary slimming group helping its members over the festive period

When you’re trying to lose weight the holiday season can be a particularly challenging time. And that’s why Slimming World Consultant Siobhan O’Dwyer says her group didn’t shut up shop for the festive season.

Siobhan, who runs the Tipperary Town Slimming World group every Tuesday at the Excel, Mitchell St, says: “When members first join our Slimming World group, we both make a commitment. They commit to thinking about what they want to achieve and make plans to get there, and I promise to do everything in my power to help them to reach their target. I let them know I’ll be there for them, and I mean it – all year round.

“At Slimming World we know that in the run up to Christmas, on the day itself and during the end of year period it can be even harder than usual to make healthy choices and stay on track towards your weight-loss goals.

“Busy schedules can leave little time to prepare and cook healthy meals and make it hard to find the space to fit in your regular activity, and there are lots of parties and temptations around, too. So I wouldn’t be doing my job if I disappeared at the very time my members need me the most.

“At group we swap healthy recipe ideas, share strategies for tackling the inevitable challenges that Christmas and New Year can bring, celebrate everyone’s achievements – big and small – and help one another to get back on track if we do have any setbacks.

“By being there no matter what the season or what the weather we’re keeping our promise to help members achieve their dreams. I’m confident that thanks to the support my members have been giving and receiving throughout December, they’ll all be reaching the New Year feeling lighter and brighter than ever.”

The Tipperary Town Slimming World group is held every Tuesday at 9.30,11.30am and 3.30,5.30 & 7.30pm at The Tipperary Excel. Times will change over the Christmas period to Sunday 23rd 2pm -5pm , Monday 24th 10am -2pm and January 1st 2pm - 5pm , January 2nd 10am - 2pm

For more information please contact Siobhan on 086 1637240 or email slimmigworldtipperary@gmail.com