Tipperary project supported under human rights and equality grants

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission has announced, that a Tipperary project is among those awarded funding for work focused on human rights and equality, under its Human Rights and Equality Grants Scheme 2018.

The Tipperary Rural Traveller Project will receive support for its Young Travellers Programme.

In total 25 grant awards have been announced by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission and include support for research, education and training on human rights and equality, activities for promoting the integration of migrants and other minorities, equality including gender equality, and respect for diversity and cultural difference. The Commission welcomed over 100 applications for the awards.

In awarding the 2018 grants the Commission focused on two overarching themes, in line with its strategic focus:

Intercultural understanding and diversity – activities which promote awareness and understanding of interculturalism and support effective, positive intercultural relations.

Supporting implementation of the Public Sector Equality and Human Rights Duty – activities which support implementation of the Public Sector Equality and Human Rights Duty.

The legal obligation all public bodies have to eliminate discrimination, promote equality of opportunity and protect human rights. This obligation is set out within Section 42 of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission Act 2014.

Emily Logan, Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission stated:

“The Human Rights and Equality Grant Scheme 2018, now in its third year, sees the Commission using its statutory role as Ireland’s national human rights and equality body to support nationwide activities to promote human rights and equality, including this innovative Tipperary project.”

Declan O Driscoll from the Tipperary Rural Traveller Project stated:

“This funding will enable young Travellers learn about human rights, equality, racism and diversity with the aim of inspiring young Travellers to engage with and take active leadership roles in their own community and in wider civil society, and to become agents of change in their own lives.”