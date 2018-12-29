Tipperary property sale - three bedroom house in mature part of Clonmel

In a quiet and mature area of Clonmel, this bright property at 13 Pearse Park boasts ornate and modern features with extension to rear.

In need of some renovation, there is a garden to front and yard to rear. There is also rear access for cars and pedestrians.

Located off the Cashel Road and within walking distance of the town centre and all local amenities.

Acommodation consists of: Entrance Hall, Sitting Room, Kitchen, 3 Bedrooms, Shower Room and Family Bathroom.

Viewing by Appointment only.

Guide Price: €120,000.

Contact Tom Pollard Properties

052 6122755. www.tompollard.ie

E: sales@tompollard.ie