Tipperary Lotto player wins €40,000 by matching five numbers and the bonus number in Saturday night draw

Six lucky National Lottery players, including one from Tipperary, woke up today almost €40,000 richer after they matched five numbers plus the bonus in last night’s Lotto Draw.

The six players fell one number short of scooping the jackpot of €2.7 million - but share €234,530 for matching five numbers and the bonus ball to scoop €39,088 each.

The National Lottery today appealed to all its players to check their tickets to see if they have won this nice post-Christmas prize.

The winning numbers from last night’s draw (Saturday 29th December) were: 7, 13, 18, 26, 27, 28 and bonus number was 9. There was no winner of the jackpot, which rolls to an estimates €3 million for Wednesday’s draw (2nd January).

The lucky six winners bought their tickets in Monaghan, Westmeath, Tipperary and Cork, while two winners bought their tickets online.

The stores that sold four of the winning tickets are:

• Londis, Dublin Road, Castleblaney. Co. Monaghan

• Centra, M6 Service Centre, Tullamore Road, Kilbeggan. Co. Westmeath

• Centra Carrig Road Service Station. Parkmore, Roscrea. Co. Tipperary.

• Lotabeg Stores, Lotabeg Estate, Mayfield, Cork.

Tipperary has been the second luckiest Lotto county in Ireland in 2018 https://www.tipperarylive.ie/news/home/354999/tipperary-second-luckiest-county-in-ireland-for-lotto-wins-in-2018.html

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “It’s an incredible end to the year to have six players match five numbers and the bonus ball. If you are one of our winners you can contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 01 836 444 and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize in the National Lottery Winner’s Room in the New Year”.

“We’d also like to remind our players all over the country that there is just ine day left to get your ticket for our Millionaire Raffle draw which takes place at 10pm on New Year’s Eve which will see one person be made a millionaire, with a top prize of €1 million as well as 5,567 other cash prizes. Get your tickets now, which are €25 each, in-store or online at www.lottery.ie.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games go back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts and heritage. In €5.4 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 31 years ago. In 2018 alone, the National Lottery raised over €227 million for such good causes.