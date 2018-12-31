Schools in Carrick-on-Suir area donated food for St Vincent de Paul Christmas appeal

Students from four schools in the Carrick-on-Suir area have dug deep in their pockets to donate food to their local St Vincent de Paul Christmas Food Appeal for families in need.

Carrick-on-Suir's St Nicholas Conference of St Vincent de Paul said there was an overwhelming response from the participating schools, namely Ballyneale NS, CBS Greenschool, Presentation Primary School and Edmund Rice Secondary School (formerly CBS Secondary School).

A St Vincent de Paul spokesperson said hampers of non-perishable goods along with vouchers for local food shops and butchers were collected from the schools on Tuesday last week by St Vincent de Paul members Tom O'Keeffe and Michael Lonergan, who is the St Nicholas Conference's President.

They were then distributed to people in need in the locality.

Last Christmas, the St Nicholas Conference distributed 85 hampers to people in the Carrick-on-Suir area much of it sourced through donations made to the appeal in the local schools.

Mr Lonergan said he wished to sincerely thank the students, staff and all who had contributed to this worthy cause.

He commended them on the great effort put in including running fundraiser projects in the schools in aid of the appeal.