Tipperary remembrance trees raise €9,600 for South Tipperary Hospice

The Clonmel Rotary Club remembrance trees at four locations around Clonmel in the run-up to Christmas raised a marvellous €9,600 for South Tipperary Hospice.

One of Rotary's major fundraisers throughout the year has always been well supported by the people of Clonmel and farthar afield and this year was no different.

Rotary Club president Joe O’Sullivan paid warm tribute to those who had contributed so generously.

“It was a terrrific response to this really worthy cause. We have been supporting South Tipperary Hospice for a number of years and we are delighted that we have raised such a fantastic amount for them again this year”, Mr O'Sullivan said.

Those who supported the project attached a ribbon with the names of a loved one to the tree and made a contribution of their choice to Hospice.

Manning the four trees over five days was a considerable logistical effort and Mr O'Sullivan paid tribute to the efforts of all the Rotary members and all the other groups and individuals who gave their time so freely.

“It was a real team effort under the guidance of project chairman Michael O'Malley and his team of 160”, he said.

All the ribbons were blessed at mass in SS Peter and Paul's Church on Sunday and a cheque will be presented to Hospice at a later date.