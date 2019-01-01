Unique work of Emly artist to feature in first exhibition of 2019 at the Craft Granary in Cahir

The 11th January 2019 will see the launch of yet another art exhibition in the Craft Granary in Cahir.

With Gallery space already booked out until October 2019 Cahir will be a great place to see what Tipperary artists have created in the beautiful Gallery above the Craft Granary shop.

The Craft Granary promotes quality handcrafted items from the South East of Ireland and showcases artists and crafts people through exhibitions and events.It is also the South East Regional Craft Centre and the only one in this country to incorporate space for training as well as the production and sale of crafts under one roof.

In this upcoming exhibition we will be treated to the work of contemporary artist Michael Hale. Michael currently works from his own studio in Emly and has developed his practice through working in en caustics, combining the fluidity of the beeswax & damar resin with the vibrancy of oil paints.

Through this bold use of colour applied in layers using heat and carving previous strata, an abstract landscape is summoned into being on the heavily worked birch ply surface.

Michael has exhibited in to Group Exhibitions - “Vandalism Monument IV”, technician, 2012 "Young at Heart”, MAC, Birmingham, May in 1994, “The Final Show” in the Birmingham School of Art, June 1993,“The Peripheral” in Maidenhead Library in July 1992 and has also had Solo Exhibitions with "RENDER” from 19th January - 20th Feb 2015 in the Tipperary Excel, Tipperary. The Galleries where his work is currently displayed are the Blackbird Gallery, Kilkenny and now The Craft Granary in Cahir. Michael has also held workshops in 2014 with the Design Workshop, Small Town Studio in Kilbehenny.

With BA hons in Fine Arts from the University of Central England, Birmingham, UK and an education previously in Art and Geography in Desborough School, Maidenhead, UK in 1989 as well as in 1990 Foundation Art and Design from the Berkshire school of Art and Design it is no wonder that Michaels talents have broadened in his own unique field. Michael’s art lets the imagination run riot and in a visual journey full of colours, highlights and shadows viewers are free to take what they like from each exhibit and see maybe a sandy beach here or a landscape there and savor the beauty in each exhibit.

Be sure to check out Michael's unique visual treats in the Craft Granary Cahir from the 11th January.