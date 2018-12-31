Almost 500 people made blood donations in Clonmel during Christmas week

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is grateful to all those who contributed to the running of their clinic in the Clonmel Park Hotel the week before Christmas.

Despite a busy schedule preparing for the festive season, 481 donors attended the clinic.

“This generosity and commitment to helping others is very much appreciated”, a Blood Transfusion Service spokesperson said in a statement.

“The precious gift of blood brings life and hope to our hospital patients and their communities.”

