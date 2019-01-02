Footpath urgently needed for near Scoil Aonghusa, Cashel

Councillor Tom Wood has requested that the roads and planning sections of the Council would review the situation from the entrance to Scoil Aonghusa, Cashel, towards Windmill, Haigs Terrace, and Windmill Close with a view to improving road safety in that general area.

Management of Cashel Tipperary municipal district responded: “The MD engineer will meet with Cllr Wood to assess his concerns in the area.” Cllr Wood added that officials should meet with landowners on both sides of the road. “Huge numbers of people are up and down that road. It’s very busy trafficwise. There isn’t any footpath at all. It could be fairly easily achieved by a consensus between the property owners.”

Cllr Martin Browne said he had raised the issue too, and inquired about putting in speed ramps, “especially from the Haig’s terrace side. There needs to be a footpath put in there long-term.”