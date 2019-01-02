Top young Tipperary artists honoured for their winning peace posters

The winners of Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club's annual Peace Poster Contest were presented with their prizes at a ceremony in Carrick-on-Suir Library before Christmas.

The young artists from ten local schools painted posters on the theme of "Kindness Matters" for the competition.

Winners in the age group 11- 13yrs from ten primary school in the Carrick area and district were presented with their prizes and certificatea by President of the Carrick-on-Suir & District Lions Club John McNamara and Lions Club member and organiser of the Peace Poster Competition, Pat Murphy.

Overall winner of the art competition was Abigail Stiobhard from Gaelscoil Charraig na Siúire.

It's the second year in a row that a student from Gaelscoil Charraig naSiúir won the overall Peace Poster Contest award.

Individual school winners were: Erin Fitzpatrick, Clonea Power NS; Robyn McCarthy of Crehana NS; Megan McCormack, Rathgormack NS; Alekset Lazic, CBS Greenschool; Alvin Zheng, Ballyneale NS; JJByrne, Newtown Upper NS; Amber Pixie McDonagh, Owning NS; Ruby Stokes of Piltown NS, and Darragh Moore of Templeorum NS.

The winning posters were exhibited at Carrick-on-Suir Library where the awards ceremony took place on December 12.

In other Lions Club news,Edmund Rice Secondary School student Joe Ryan will represent Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club in the national final of the Lions Young Ambassador Competition in Dublin later this month.