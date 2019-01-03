Tipperary's Ascot hero Settle for Bay returns to action in Dubai today for owner Mossie Casey and trainer David Marnane

Tipperary owned and trained Ascot hero Settle for Bay returns to racing at Meydan Dubai this afternoon.

The Mossie Casey owned and David Marnane trainer winner of the Royal Hunt Cup is back in action for the first time since that great day in the Group Three Singspiel Stakes over nine furlongs at Meydan (4.50 GMT).

Bansha handler Marnane always tries to target the carnival with Dandy Boy, Elleval, Jamesie and Nocturnal Affair all winning for him out in Dubai in recent years.

Settle For Bay will bid to add his name to that list and a positive spin can be put on his Hunt Cup form as he bids to make the transition from top handicapper to a group horse.

Owner Mossie Casey, of Casey Tiles in Cahir, spoke of the horse following his famous Ascot win.

Mossie Casey pictured with royalty following his historic Ascot win with Settle for Bay

Asked how he became the owner of the horse, he said -

My father who was a groom in different stable yards instilled a love of horses in me that has grown stronger over the years. I love being around horses and to this day ride out at any given opportunity. Four year ago I got a call from David Marnane asking if I would have an interest in buying a race horse. As always, I was willing to explore any opportunity presented to me especially as it was horse related. I purchased him. That horse named Settle for Red and trained by David Marnane and his team went on to be very successful for me.

A year later, David phoned me to see if I’d have an interest in one of five yearlings that he had just brought in from Germany. I went to see them and really liked Settle for Bay because of his straight movement, and my gut told me that he had the potential to mature into a really nice horse. I suggested that I’d like to bring in one other investor to diversify the risk and David introduced Dennis McGettigan to me and we became joint owners of Settle for Bay. That is where the story began.

People often ask me what the significance of the horse’s name is.

My first horse was a chestnut colour and was called Settle for Red. This, my second horse was a bay colour, hence the name Settle for Bay.

As a three year old, Settle for Bay won his first race, fractured his pelvis on his second race, made a very successful return to the race trace and went on to win four in a row before his big win in Royal Ascot.

Having a horse who qualified for Royal Ascot is every horse owner’s dream, but to have a winner at Royal Ascot was out of this world. After the race, we returned to our hotel with the winning cup where finally it hit home what had just been achieved. In the hotel, there were lots of owners and trainers. They were astounded when they heard of the shoe string budget that led to this wonderful success. Even though I am only half owner, for me, it was better than winning the lottery. The lottery is a monetary win, whereas with Royal Ascot winnings you also have the horse and all the future potential and enjoyment that entails.

It was just incredible to hear so many nice stories about the winnings; for example one lady told my about the lovely dress she bought out of her winnings, while another elderly lady was so excited on the first bet in her lifetime winning over €100!

Before, during and after the race I was amazed by the support, good wishes and goodwill that were shown to me by people all over the country. Needless to say the only losers were the bookies, paying out sixteen to one odds.

This could not have been achieved without the expertise of our trainer David Marnane from Bansha. They were the team that created our dream.