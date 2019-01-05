Tipperary County Council advises care during busy hedgerow cutting time

Tipperary County Council has issued advice to anyone cutting hedgerows at this time of the year.

During winter storms, a large number of trees and branches fall on public roads causing a hazard to everybody who uses the road.

Tipperary County Council requests owners and occupiers of land adjoining roads to inspect trees and hedges on their property and ensure that they do not pose a danger to road users. Overhanging branches can also cause damage to high sided vehicles such as lorries, ambulances and fire engines.

Landowners/occupiers have a legal obligation under the Roads Act, 1993 to take all necessary care to ensure that trees, shrubs, hedges or any other vegetation on their land is not, or could not be, a danger to those using a public road or to somebody carrying out maintenance or improvement work on the road.

The council ask people involved in the cutting of hedgerows to comply with the Health & Safety Act, 2005 (as amended) regarding both the safety of their employees and also the safety of the general public. If working on the roadway please use adequate signage to warn road users of the danger ahead.

There is a very short window left for cutting hedges this winter as the deadline of 28th February 2019 is fast approaching. Between the 1st March and 31st August each year it is an offence under the Wildlife (Amendment) Act, 2000 to cut or cause any other destruction of hedgerows. This is to protect birds and other wildlife.

For information on any of the above please see www.tipperarycoco.ie

Tipperary County Council requests your co-operation in keeping road users safe while protecting our natural environment.