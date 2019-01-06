Tipperary toastmasters club ready for 2019

Cashel Toastmasters’ first meeting of the 2019 season will be on Thursday 17th January at 8pm to 10pm in Halla na Feile.

Our club is a nice mix of people from all ages, backgrounds, interests, basically anyone who wishes to overcome public speaking nerves and improve their public speaking skills.

If you are interested in an easy going social night out, where you can put your mobile away and enjoy good fun, conversation and make new friends, just come along on the night or if you have any queries visit our Facebook page CashelToastmasters where you can message us.