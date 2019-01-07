One in three motorists considering new vehicle purchase in 2019

Research by mobility solutions specialist, easytrip, Ireland’s only electronic parking and tolling tag provider, has revealed that one in three motorists are considering the purchase of a new vehicle in 2019. Those drivers who were seeking to secure a new vehicle this year also highlighted the following engine type preferences:

Diesel - 43%

Hybrid - 27%

Petrol - 19%

Plug-in electric - 9%



When it came to where the vehicle would be purchased, respondents to the Easytrip research highlighted a local car dealership as their top choice at 77%. This was followed by 15% of respondents who were considering a UK import purchase, and 5% who would be purchasing the vehicle privately.

Commenting on the research, Colin Delaney, CEO of easytrip said: “A new vehicle purchase is a key requirement for many motorists and it’s interesting to see from our research that diesel remains as the most popular option followed by hybrids and petrol models this year. When it comes to where to purchase a vehicle, we would recommend that motorists do their research and select a local dealership who is a member of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI). Whether it’s a new or pre-owned model purchase, the car market has a lot to offer for those buying and we would advise motorists to shop around and to remind them to update their easytrip account details when change of ownership is confirmed.”

Easytrip is urging its customers to update their easytrip account details if buying or selling a vehicle during the 191-registration period to avoid incurring any unnecessary toll charges. Possible scenarios that can lead to paying unexpected toll charges include:

Buying a new vehicle: if you’ve bought a new vehicle and transferred your existing tag to it but forgot to update your account details, you’ll risk receiving a toll bill (billed at the higher rate) and penalty charge if you’ve travelled through the M50 toll plaza as your new vehicle registration is not connected to your toll tag account.

Selling your old vehicle: if you’ve sold your old vehicle and inadvertently left your tag in the vehicle and haven’t updated your toll tag account, the new owner may continue to use your tag at most barrier toll plazas, racking up a bill connected to your account.



Easytrip customers can update their vehicle details through their online account at www.easytrip.ie or by contacting easytrip on 1890 67 67 68. Signing up to an easytrip tag account is simple, you save €1 on M50 toll fees and avoid incurring M50 toll fines for non-payment within the specified period. Tag holders can also avail of easytrip’s hassle free parking service in over 30 car parks nationwide with the easytrip App or tag as well as other services including breakdown assistance and Puncture Protect.