Cashel Pantomime Society gears up for Alice in Wonderland

Cashel Pantomime Society is currently rehearsing for an exciting new stage adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland.

With a star studded cast of some well known and favourite faces, and introducing budding new actors to the stage, this promises to be an unmissable treat for Cashel's theatre lovers.

Alice in Wonderland will run from Thursday, January 17 to January 20 in Halla na Féile, Cashel.

Show starts at 8pm on the Thursday and Friday, with assigned seating on the Friday so booking is essential. Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm, and a Sunday night show at 8pm. Night shows: adults €15, children €10. Matinees: adults €10, children €8.

Tickets available from Rossa Pottery on Main Street, call 062 61388.

Playing a lead role for the first time as Alice is Cashel native Kelly Corbett. Kelly is no stranger to the stage, having been involved in the Cashel Panto for over five years, and we wish her luck in her lead role debut.

Alice in Wonderland introduces Declan Burgess and Daniel Bowes as this year's panto clowns Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum. There will be plenty of laughs in store with these two rogues.

Also treading the boards for the Cashel Panto for the first time is Ray Ryan, the Henchman to the Queen, aka ‘Big Mac.’

Ray made his stage debut at this year’s Kings and Queens Go Dancing and he has enjoyed the spotlight since.

Introducing our King and Queen of Hearts, Sinead O’Connell and Martin Lynch. The Queen doesn’t like to lose in anything and also doesn’t like children so bring your best ‘boos’ to the show boys and girls. (The King just does what he is told).

Our fabulous chorus members are working hard to bring you some brilliant singing and dancing.

Maria O'Shaughnessy is the White Rabbit. Maria is no stranger to the stage, both on and off, and we are delighted to have her on board this year. The White Rabbit does not like to be late and always has a very important date!

Liam O’Maoldhomhnaigh needs no introduction and fits his part as the Mad Matter perfectly both on and off the stage!

And last but not least we have our fabulous Cheshire Cat. All cats are very clever didn’t you know? Aine O’Dwyer was made for this part and we are delighted to have her as part of the cast this year.