Ballykisteen Golf Club offers €19.99 special offer for 1919 Soloheadbeg ambush

A local golf club is offering a special golf rate to commemorate an ambush which took place near Limerick Junction nearly 100 years ago.

On Friday, Ballykisteen Golf club tweeted that “one hundred years ago in 1919, first shots were fired by Sean Treacy and Sean Hogan at Soloheadbeg, that started the war of independence, @BallykGolf is in the parish of Sologhead beg. To mark this event we are offering golf for €19.19 on the weekend of the 19th/20th January.”

According to the online profile, “complementing Ballykisteen Hotel, the resort includes a superb 18 hole par -72 Des Smyth designed championship course which opened in 1993. Nestled in the heart of the Golden Vale, the golf course is set only minutes from Limerick Junction, County Tipperary in tree-sculptured surroundings against a backdrop of the Galtee Mountains.”