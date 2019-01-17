Tipperary farmer produces bone both from grass-fed chickens that proves brilliant for health

Tipperary farmer and food producer Kylie Magner believes her award-winning chicken broth is just the thing to keep people healthy at this cold and damp time of the year.

And her view is endorsed by a leading nutritionist who says it's a perfect way to fight off the dreaded winter flu.

This is what she says -

Much is written in today’s press about the importance of “gut health”.

Renowned nutritionist Rachel Graham from Dundalk recently wrote - “In the last 50 years we have seen a massive rise in allergies like asthma and eczema caused by an overactive immune system.

We have also seen a surge in autoimmune diseases ranging from inflammatory bowel disease to type 1 diabetes, again caused by an immune system out of control.

By changing the mix of bacteria in your gut, with an emphasis on more “good bacteria” you can reduce the impact of these diseases.

Too much processed food coupled with the routine overuse of antibiotics (including eating intensively grown red meat, chicken and pork) will damage the delicate ecosystem that is your micro biome.

You can shift it in a healthier direction by changing what you eat, what you drink and embracing the great outdoors.

We are at the start of a whole new way of approaching and understanding nutrition, one that can change the way we treat many common illnesses from colds and flus to obesity and depression.

Keeping our micro-biome properly fed and cared for is definitely worthwhile.

If you look after them they will look after you!”

Rachel noted that drinking bone broth is a great way of looking after your gut.

“Properly made, it is easily digested, good for your hormonal and digestive health and especially good for joint health”

The ingredients which go into the bone broth are equally as important.

Sourcing grass fed chicken is difficult in Ireland, however this is the most nutritious and mineral dense source of chicken to use in bone broth.

Enter Magner’s Farm from Moyglass near Fethard.

Realising the importance good grass and nutrition had on their egg laying hens, Kylie and Billy Magner set out to see if the impact of nutrition was as influential on chickens raised for the table.

Raising the chickens on grass which were destined for the broth turned out to make a remarkable difference.

“When we began using the chickens we had raised outside on pasture in our bone broth, the consistency, colour and taste all improved hugely.

“The chickens were free to roam over fresh grass daily and given the freedom to move and exhibit normal chicken behaviour.” Kylie said

The flavour improved so much the Magner’s Pasture Range Chicken Bone Broth scooped the Chef’s Choice Award at the 2018 Blas na hEireann awards.

A feat which hasn’t gone unnoticed by some of Ireland’s most respected food heroes.

“Darina Allen has been very supportive of our broth, understanding herself the health benefits broth can offer with first hand experiences, also noting the effect of raising chickens in a more traditional method.

Darina’s brother Tom O’Connell has also gone as far as using the broth in his speeches he gives as a food consultant and putting Magner’s Farm produce on his menus in Dublin.

“The Restaurant” chef Gary O’Hanlon recently used it in the Premier Cook-off in the Hotel Minella and said of the broth “This stuff is amazing. Top drawer gear”.

While the bone broth has numerous health benefits as noted by Rachel Graham, many home cooks are choosing to use the bone broth in recipes such as soup, risottos and casseroles, making it an ideal solution for healthy, nutritious meals with the benefits of a true superfood.