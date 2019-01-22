Tipperary accident: M7 reopens between Nenagh and Birdhill following incident

The M7 between Junction 26 at Tullaheady, Nenagh, and Junction 27, Birdhill, has reopened following a collision overnight.

The southbound lane reopened at around 7.30am.

The single vehicle accident happened at 6.20am.

The emergency services attended the incident. A Garda spokesperson said the occupant of the vehicle did not suffer injuries.

Meanwhile, gardai are dealing with a collision on the N24 at Kilmurry between Cahir and Clonmel. Approach with care.

It was the second traffic accident in the Nenagh area in the past two days.

Diversions had to be put in place at Grange near the Abp meat plant on the Borrisokane road outside Nenagh this Monday morning following a collision in which it is believed there were minor injuries when a vehicle rear-ended a vehicle in front of it.