Nine deer killed in train crash at Goold’s Cross between Thurles and Limerick Junction 

A herd of nine deer were killed in a gruesome incident on Monday evening, after a train travelling between Thurles and Limerick crashed into them.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann posted a tweet on Monday saying the 4.25pm service had struck a herd of deer between Thurles and Limerick Junction.

The train suffered “mechanical damage” as a result, and the company urged passengers to be patient as delays were expected.

A spokesperson told the Tipperary Star that “this happened at a place called Goold’s Cross, which is between Thurles and Limerick Junction.”

The driver reacted professionally, and nobody was injured in the accident.

“The driver applied the emergency break when he realised he had struck animals. He brought his train safely to a stop and then got out of his cab to assess the damage. He was able to rectify the mechanical problem himself. He continued on his journey 40 minutes late.”

Unfortunately, all nine deer were killed in the incident.

Asked how the incident could occur if there was fencing along the tracks, the spokesperson said they are investigating the incident.

A member of the public commented on social media: “Spare a thought for the crew who have to go out on a night like this and deal with the aftermath. What an awful task.” The train continued on its route 40 minutes later and other Cork/Limerick/Kerry services were operating, but were subject to slight delays.

A member of the public asked what happened to the deer. IE stated, “sadly they didn't make it.”