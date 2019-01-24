Tipperary Automation Company scoops gold

Owner and MD of Horan Automation and Consulting, Gerry Horan, has been crowned the Best Micro Manufacturing Company winner at this year’s IMR Manufacturing and Supply Chain Awards. The glittering event which celebrates the finest in Irish Manufacturing took place at The Citywest Hotel Convention Centre on the evening of the of January 17.

Unlike other awards ceremonies, the event recognised hard work, innovation and dedication to the industry. Horan Automation & Consulting was recognised as a heavy hitter in the industry despite only have 6 employees and being based in rural Tipperary. The company designs, manufactures and integrates customised industrial automation and robotics. In 2018 Horan announced a joint partnership with Chinese Kuka partner “Boxline” to allow them to export CE marked automated solutions into Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking about the company’s win, Commercial Director Emma Lacy says ‘I’m thrilled that we have won at this year’s IMR Manufacturing and Supply Chain Awards. It’s a wonderful honour to be recognised within the industry and among manufacturing companies such as Boston Scientific and Pfizer. The beautiful award represents how far we have come and the talent we are lucky to have in our organisation.”

Competition was fierce this year with hundreds of entries applying across 15 categories. Other winners included Java Republic who won Sustainable Manufacturer of the Year for boasting the world’s first purpose-built carbon-neutral roastery in the world. In addition to this, Intel were awarded ICT Manufacturing Team of the Year while Kerrygold Park won Food Manufacturing Team of the Year

Innovative work, close collaboration and improvement to internal operations played a significant role in the decision-making process for judges this year. The 2019 panel included Eoin O’ Driscoll, Chairman of Tyndall Institute, Barry Kennedy, Chief Executive of IMR, Caroline Spillane, Director General Engineers Ireland, Bob Barbour, Chief Executive Competitiveness Centre, Professor Eamon Murphy, University of Limerick, Dr Christopher Keely, Trinity College Dublin and John Whelan, Chairman of Premier Publishing and Events.

Commenting on this year’s awards and finalists, Barry Kennedy, CEO, Irish Manufacturing Research said: ‘This year’s finalists were chosen because they have demonstrated the ability to navigate change and innovation as industry leaders, and as such, they represent the very best within Ireland’s Manufacturing industry today. Through Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR) we look forward to supporting their growth and success now and into the future and we are proud to remain at the forefront, championing advancements in manufacturing across the island of Ireland. We look forward to continuing to assist our member company’s put the necessary building blocks in place as they continue to lead through hard work, innovation and determination. On behalf of IMR, I would like to sincerely thank all of the businesses that entered this year’s Awards programme. Through their success, they make an invaluable contribution to the economy, employment and Ireland’s reputation – and they should be applauded for these achievements’.

Horan Automation is going from strength to strength and as a result of their expansion, they expect to hire design engineers, service engineers and sales and marketing staff in the coming year. The business is currently a finalist in the prestigious SFA business awards which will take place on March 7 and are now actively embarking on their export journey with the help of Enterprise Ireland, their Chinese partner and their robot partners Kuka. We wish them every success in their future endeavours. If you wish to find out more about Horan Automation you can visit their website on www.horan.ie