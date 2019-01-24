Tipperary jobs group meet Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald

The Jobs4Tipp group met with leader of Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Fein delegates including Cllr Martin Browne in the Tipperary Excel.

Jobs4Tipp gave a brief history of their organisation and outlined the ongoing issues relating to Tipperary Town and highlighted their action plan in conjunction with TD Mattie McGrath that initiated Taoiseach giving instructions to set up a task force for Tipperary Town.

“We reiterated or willingness to work directly with government to ensure definite actions are taken and we spoke about all the fantastic positives that Tipperary Town has to offer currently and in the future if given a chance.

“Mary Lou McDonald said that she was excited about our plans and was willing to help,” said Jobs4Tipp spokesperson Siobhan Hyland Ryan.