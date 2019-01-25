Tipperary Association Dublin president Liam Myles talks about why he loves Tipperary

Tipperary Association Dublin president Liam Myles from Ardfinnan spoke to us in My Tipperary Life column on what he loves about his native county.

What’s your idea of a perfect day or perfect weekend out in Tipperary?

Having left Ardfinnan almost 50 years ago my perfect day or two is a simple one… I love to visit the village, say hello to the locals and get in a few hours farming with my namesake and nephew. I love to spend time on his farm in the peace and quiet of South Tipperary with the Galtee, Knockmealdown and Comeragh Mountains in sight and, of course, the lovely iconic Slievenamon and top it off with a visit that night to Letia’s for some banter, craic and social interaction.

Who has made the greatest contribution to Tipperary in your lifetime – and why?

Many people have made such huge contributions to the county in their own fields that it is difficult to select one over the other.

My selection would include:

John Lonergan for how he has represented his county through his work in justice and equality and his commentary on these and related issues.

In the field of culture and music Micheal Ó Súilleabháin, Tommy O’Brien, Labhrás Ó Murchú and others have made a huge impact within and outside Tipperary.

Of course, in sporting terms the contribution of Tipperary hurlers over the years to the enjoyment and pride of Tipperary people everywhere is very significant. So many heroes – so many legends!!

A special mention for Babs Keating who carried Tipperary teams in hurling and football for many years, managed the team to” end the famine” and established the Supporters Club – a lasting legacy. Coolmore and Aidan O’Brien through their worldwide success in the horse industry have made an enormous contribution to the county and it’s image.

The many successful businesses and services now well established in the county have created employment and livelihoods on which the people depend must be recognised.

What’s your first Tipperary memory?

I can’t remember!! I have a vague memory of starting out in Ardfinnan National School in Miss English’s class. I can still picture the abacus of reels hanging on the wall – happy days indeed!

What’s your favourite part of the county and why?

It will not come as a surprise if I select Ardfinnan and surrounding areas (I refer to question one above as to why). I invite anyone to travel from Nicholastown gates in the Grange end of the parish, cross the iconic suir bridge, past the Green and on to that lovely rolling countryside leading to Goatenbridge in the shadow of the Knockmealdown mountain and take the time to stop and talk to the local people – a different experience and my favourite place.

What do you think gives Tipperary its unique identity?

There is no doubt that our history, ancient and modern, has created an awareness of Tipperary. Right through the county we have sites that remind us of this including the Rock of Cashel, Ormonde Castle, Nenagh Castle, Historic Lorrha, Cahir Castle, Glen of Aherlow and Holycross Abbey. Of course, 100 years ago this month Tipperary men and women played their part in kick starting and leading the fight for Irish independence with names like Breen and Treacy to the fore creating an aura and respect for Tipperary.

Tipperary has produced many other famous leaders in every sphere of life – sporting, cultural/arts, voluntary and so on.

There is no doubt that Tipperary’s success in hurling over the years has created a huge reputation for the county as has the success of the dynasty that is Coolmore and the associated Ballydoyle operation. Tipperary is known worldwide as a mecca for the horse industry.

Do you have a favourite local author or authorities?

Although not a big reader, I enjoy Donal Ryan’s books. Most of his storylines seem to come from and draw on his rural background - one can almost visualise people you know from his description of the characters. His “quirky” style is unique and can be somewhat disturbingly blunt and his ability to spring a surprise or twist makes him a fascinating read.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the county today?

Tipperary is not immune to the many socio-economic challenges which are causing hardship for many – homelessness, drug/alcohol addiction, demand for health services being chief among these. These are huge challenges that are going to take time to resolve.

The creation of more and better employment in the county would be a good start. People need a decent income to get themselves out of poverty, put a roof over their heads and the infrastructure to grow and develope such as transport/roads and services such as education, and health that meet their needs.

If you had the power to change one thing in, or about Tipperary, what would it be?

I would dearly like to halt rural decline and the decline in our smaller towns and villages. The development of shopping centres on the periphery of our towns has taken the heart and soul out of out towns and has left villages with closed shops and businesses. If I had the power – and the wherewithal – I would try to inject life back into town centres and villages. Not an easy task but we need to tackle this issue urgently.