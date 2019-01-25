Tipperary toastmasters club in Clonmel win prestigious award

Clonmel Toastmasters Club is celebrating after achieving the prestigious ‘Presidents Distinguished Award’ from Toastmasters International Headquarters in the USA, for the fifth year in a row.

The club is consistently acknowledged as one of the most successful and fastest growing clubs in Ireland and the UK, as people discover the benefits of the Toastmaster’s structured education programmes in communication and leadership.

Club members

Clonmel Club President, Martina Clancy said - “We are dedicated to helping people improve their confidence and communication skills for all types of situations.”

People join Clonmel Toastmasters for many reasons, very often because they want to be better at communication and make the most of opportunities in work and other situations.

When people are under pressure to deliver a presentation at work, give a wedding speech or prepare for a job interview, they often turn to Toastmasters for help.

All members have access to Toastmasters International website, a resource full of communication and leadership material, including manuals and videos, they also receive a monthly magazine packed with tips and information.

Clonmel Toastmasters meetings are open and friendly, anyone is welcome to drop in and see what it's like, the first three meetings are free to every non-member.

Whatever your New Year's resolution, better communication and the confidence it brings can help you achieve it.

The next meeting is Thursday, January 24 in the Clonmel Park Hotel at 8 pm

Meetings are held on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. More information is available on: www.clonmeltoastmasters.com and Facebook: Clonmel Toastmasters

Email: contact@clonmeltoastmasters.com

Phone 086 4038587