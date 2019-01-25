Tipperary students take part in wellness week at Cashel Community School

Cashel Community School students and staff celebrated Wellness Week recently, enjoying a wide range of planned activities.

Humourfit Theatre gave excellent presentations on alcohol awareness and the value of life. As Wellbeing becomes a compulsory area of the new Junior Cycle there is a huge need for an emphasis on teaching coping strategies for youth mental health. One of the indicators for wellbeing is that of being active.

The sport hall was a hive of activity as First Years enjoyed the high energy Zumba lessons and got outside their comfort zone, while exam students were reminded of the importance of coping skills and stress management. First Year students participated in breakfast mornings to celebrate the week.

Third years took part in a walk and talk activity during SPHE classes while Transition year classes continued with their Mindfulness classes and students also participated in some mindful colouring with positive affirmations. The corridors were dotted with positive and uplifting messages and displays.

Teachers’ wellbeing was also at the forefront of planning for this week, staff got involved in a lunchtime walk initiative and had a Fruity Friday compliments of Supervalu.

School assemblies reminded students of their supports systems in the school and the importance resilience and inner strengths. Music students participated in an Open Mic activity at lunchtime.

First year class 1 Barrow got involved in a cross curricular initiative with Woodwork and SPHE and carved the Five Ways To Wellbeing into a wooden display , these five ways have been used worldwide by young and old to help people take action to improve their wellbeing.

Breast Cancer Ireland (BCI) education and awareness programme for teachers and TY students was part of Wellness Week. The programme aims to encourage and educate women about good breast health from a young age so that if an abnormality occurs it can be identified early and the treatment outcome will be more positive. Students and staff received a very informative talk on Breast Health from Juliette O Connell which was very informative.

Gratitude day was also marked in the school where staff and students expressed thanks for the little things in life and displayed a Gratitude Board, students very kindly made soup ( a hug in a mug) for staff which was warmly received and our cleaning staff received tokens of thanks also.

The staffroom got a splash of colour on the last day of the week where staff sported their most colourful outfits to celebrate diversity and colour in life. Prizes were kindly sponsored by Baileys restaurant Dwyer’s and The Friary pharmacy and Cashel Flowers. On Friday staff took part in a fun “Battle of the Sexes” game at lunchtime much to students delight , the female teachers won the challenges which included duvet changing and sweet sorting with plenty of giggles for good measure .

CCS would like to pay special tribute to all of the students who participated and engaged in the Wellness Week activities with fantastic enthusiasm and great spirit. It was a thoroughly enjoyable week with a wide variety of fun activities and informative presentations from a broad spectrum of professionals specialising in the area of mental health and well-being.

Special thanks must be paid to the Wellness Week Committee. The response from the entire student and staff body has been extremely positive. Sincere thanks also to all of the facilitators/presenters who shared their knowledge and experiences with our students. Wellness Week 2019 in CCS will live long in the memory of everyone who participated.