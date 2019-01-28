Tipperary TD Kelly appointed to key European institution

Labour deputy Alan Kelly has stated that he is delighted to have been appointed as a member of a key European Institution.

"I am now an Irish representative to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). This is the parliamentary arm of the Council of Europe, a 47-nation international organisation dedicated to upholding human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

"The Council of Europe is an older and wider circle of nations than the 28-member European Union.The Assembly is made up of 324 members drawn from the national parliaments of the Council of Europe's member states. It is one of the two statutory bodies of the Council of Europe, along with the Committee of Ministers.

"As a former MEP I am well aware of how crucial it is to have strong voices in EU institutions and I am going to ensure that Irish interests get a very strong representation through my work. This is all the more important given the ongoing uncertainty over Brexit’, he said.