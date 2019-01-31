Tipperary councillor says people should pick up their own rubbish

People who throw litter on the side of the road should be made pick it up themselves, according to a local councillor.

Cllr Michael O'Meara has clashed with his fellow Nenagh councillors over who should remove litter, with Cllr Joe Hannigan urging the council to encourage residents to litter pick.

Cllr Hannigan called for a branded litter pick competition between parishes along the lines of Pick your Parish.

However, Cllr O’Meara told Nenagh MDC that littering had increased following the Christmas period, especially on rural roads.

He called for a council policy on bringing people to court for littering and that people should face penalties.

“We should dock social welfare or single farm payments,” he said.

Cllr O’Meara said that people had “enough to be doing rearing their families. The bottom is line is: why should I pick up someone else’s litter. I would be against asking people to go out and pick up somebody else’s litter.”

He was backed by Cllr Phyll Bugler who said: “Morally it’s terrible to have to pick up someone else’s litter.”

Cllr Ger Darcy said that while he agreed with tougher penalties, he wouldn’t discourage people from collecting litter.

Cllr Hannigan’s idea of a litter pick day was supported by Cllr John Carroll and Cllr Fiona Bonfield.

“You don’t want to crack a nut with a sledgehammer,” said Cllr Hughie McGrath “You have to be careful if someone is on limited social welfare.”