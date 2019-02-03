Tipperary County Council urged to let voters know where they will vote in local elections

Tipperary County Council has been called on to write to voters to let them know where their polling stations will be in the local and European elections this May.

The call came from Cllr Seamus Morris, who has claimed that there is confusion among the electorate due to new boundary changes.

In the 2014 local elections, the county was divided into five area, with the Nenagh area covering from Ballina to Newport, back to Nenagh and up to the bridge at Portumna.

This May’s election will see the Nenagh area divided into Nenagh / Borrisokane and Newport / Ballina, with five councillors being elected in Nenagh and four in Newport.

However, some parts of Nenagh will be in each area,, leading to a certain of confusion.

Cllr Morris wants the Department of the Environment to pay for the letters to the electorate and for a media campaign as ”there is utter confusion out there due to the constant changing of electoral boundaries election after election”.