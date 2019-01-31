One man collects 20 bags of litter on Cahir by-pass

The Cahir Tidy Towns Group were delighted to receive their new High Vis and Hats sponsored by Flannery Signs and Morris Oil.

On Saturday morning last Kristina from Flannery Signs and Pat O’Dwyer representing Morris Oil presented the group with the kit. The rain came at the wrong time at the weekend and the planned Cahir to New Inn litter pick had to be cancelled at the last minute. A new date will be set and the route will be completed.

Meanwhile Liam Butler was on his duties on the bypass where he collected a staggering 20 bags of litter. This is a monthly task and every month it’s just as bad.

The new woodland Walk is coming together now and the path will now be rolled and a finish layer completed. Many biodiversity plants have been planted along this new walk and it will be summer time before we see their full potential and they will mature over the years. The plan also incorporates 100 trees some of which are 5 metres tall. As the woodland has a lot of holly trees that never bear berries there will be a share of male species planted also to try to help the existing trees bear fruit next season.

Cahir Tidy Towns members received new Hi Vis jackets and warm hats last Saturday from Flannery Signs and Morris Oil

Pictured from left to right: Regina Corbett, Anna Burke, Andy Moloney, Kristina Valuziene of Flannery signs, Dermot O’Connor, Mary Lonergan, Margaret Fahey and Catherine Leamy. In front is Olivia Darcy

We are asking anyone that are putting fairy doors in the wood to please put them on this new path onto dead tree stumps and not screwed or nailed into the trees. We will be putting timbers in the Ground for this purpose and they can be nailed onto these.

It is hoped to launch this new woodland path around Easter. We will not meet in evenings just yet but will wait until the weather picks up but we will continue with the weekend roster.

