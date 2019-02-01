Cahir GAA Club man passes out for the Army

www.cahirgaa.com

Tommy Magner – He’s in the Army now!

More congratulations go to to club man Tommy Magner who had his passing out recently to become one of Ireland’s newest soldiers. We wish you the best in your new life Tommy and we hope you have many happy years in the Army.

Sympathies

Sadly we would like to offer our condolences to the family and extended family of Jackie O’Sullivan RIP. (Woodview) who passed away recently, our thoughts are with all her family at this sad time, may Jackie rest in peace.

Joker Draw

Excitement is all around the town over the last couple of weeks with our Jackpot growing every week, and at €10,200 why not? It was the turn of Morrissey’s Bar to hold our weekly draw last Sunday evening and as always we were warmly welcomed into this fine public house to do the draw.

This week’s winners: Stephen Grogan, Rose Mary Daly, Paula O’Connell, John O’Brien and James Coughlan. Next Sunday night the Draw will be held in the Shamrock Lounge when the Jackpot will be €10,400.00.

Inter-county teams

The National football and hurling leagues started last weekend.

Well done to our hurlers who beat Clare on last Saturday evening and hard luck to our Camogie team who were not so lucky as they went down to Galway.

Our senior footballers were also in action on Sunday with our own Liam Casey part of that squad. Sadly not the start they wanted when they came undone against Meath, to all our county teams, there is a long way to go yet for everybody, so we wish all our teams well going forward.

Juvenile news

Hard luck to our U11 team that lost out to Mulliahone in the 2018 Winter League Final (played last week) on a score line of 1-4 to 1-1. In very cold and wet conditions both sides served up a great game of football. Thanks to Mullinahone GAA Club for providing refreshments after the game and a big thank you to the players and coaches for all their hard work over the winter. Well done to all.

Congratulations

Congrats to two Club members with honorary roles in Cahir Park Golf Club in 2019, they are Jim Cantwell President, and Conor Kirwan Junior Captain, have a good year gentlemen hope it all goes well for you both.

Camogie news

Congratulations also to Coláiste Dún Iascaigh Camogie Intermediate B team who were crowned Munster B champions last Sunday. In a tough, tight game they beat the home team and host’s Newcastlewest of Limerick in the final with the help of eight players from the panel from our own Camogie club. Well done to all the players and mentors on a great win.

Aishling scores again!

Congratulations to Aishling Moloney who received an Annerville Award last weekend. Super stuff Aishling we are sure there is plenty more to come, good luck to you for the year ahead.

News

Contact Cahir GAA Club with your news/ photos at procahirgaa@gmail.com