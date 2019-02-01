Call to promote Co. Tipperary community where War of Independence began to history school tours and tourists

The Soloheadbeg Ambush site and memorial should be promoted as a place for school students and historians to visit and learn, it was proposed at last week's centenary commemoration of the first shots fired in the War of Independence.

Oliver Coffey, chairman of the Soloheadbeg Parish Centenary Committee, put forward the proposal in his address to the commemoration at the Soloheadbeg Ambush memorial attended by more than 2000 people.

Among the dignitaries at the ceremony were Minister for Culture, Heritage & the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan, former Ministers Éamon Ó'Cuiv and Dr Martin Mansergh, local TDs, county councillors, Co. Council CEO Joe MacGrath and the Archbishop of Cashel & Emily Dr Kieran O'Reilly.

Mr Coffey, who gave the closing speech at the commemoration, said the events at Soloheadbeg 100 years ago became the catalyst for change in our country's history. He proposed to Government representatives and others in positions of influence at the ceremony that Solohead be promoted as a place for history tours for school students and historians.

He suggested a history walk, cycleway or drive from Tipperary town to Limerick Junction and onto Solohead and Soloheadbeg be developed. "Our generation grew up with Irish traditions, heroes and folklore passed down from one generation to another. Sadly the young boys and girls of today have lost the tradition.

"It's the Solohead Parish Committee's vision that the feats of our ancestors would never be lost to the youth of today. We believe history should be taught in a manner that local knowledge is not lost to the youth."

Solohead Centenary Committee PRO Tim Hanly, told the commemoration they had sought to honour the starting point of the War of Independence in a dignified and respectful manner, sensitive to the ideals and sacrifices that marked that momentous time.

“We strived to undertake the commemoration in as inclusive manner as possible mindful that while we have a shared history, we do not always have a shared memory,” said Mr Hanly who was the event's MC.

