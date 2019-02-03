Co. Tipperary man re-elected as president of Association of Irish Musical Societies

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's Seamus Power is to serve a second terms as president of the Association of Irish Musical Societies.

He was re-elected president at AIMS national agm in the Arklow Bay Hotel in Co. Wicklow on Sunday.

He was first elected president of AIMS in January last year and he is first Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society member to become the Association’s national president.

Seamus was Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society AIMS representative at national level for several years and was the organisation's vice president of AIMS for two years before his election as president.