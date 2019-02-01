Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill raises modular unit for Clonmel hospital in the Dail

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has raised the delivery of promised modular unit at South Tipperary General Hospital with the Minister for Health this week in Dáil Éireann.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Cahill asked whether the funding needed to make the modular unit operational by July 2019 has been confirmed and ring fenced as part of the HSE’s 2019 budget.

“We need to know that the money is secure in terms of getting the unit up and running, and we also need clarity on the process needed to recruit the up to 100 staff that will necessary to operate the unit.

“It has been estimated that approximately €7 million will be needed for new staffing costs. The recruitment, interview, negotiation and appointment process can take at least six months so time is ticking.

“The pressure on the existing hospitals serving the people of Tipperary is only going to get worse, so the additional capacity arising from this modular unit must be in place as soon as possible.

“The health service in the county is not delivering for citizens. We have a severe lack of acute mental health beds, there is a scarcity of step down beds which further heaps pressure on our hospitals, and people just cannot get access to basic occupational therapy supports.

“The Government need to ensure that no further delays are tolerated with regard to the opening the modular unit in July.

“The Minister’s response to me in the Dáil was very vague, and it is him, rather than anyone else, who is responsible,” concluded Cahill.