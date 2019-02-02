'Staggering series of bets': Tipperary punter who can't stop winning scoops windfall

A punter in County Tipperary is toasting their horse racing expertise after getting their weekend off to a flying start by pulling off a staggering series of bets.

The anonymous customer threw five horses into a €10 accumulator and added a Super Yankee totalling a stake of €13, all placed in their local BoyleSports shop on the racing at Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Lingfield and Dundalk on Friday.

Delicate Kiss (2/1), Zorawar (4/1), Claire Underwood (5/2) and Precision Prince (9/4) all delivered, with the latter only getting up by a neck, leaving View The Bay to complete the set by winning the first race at Dundalk at 10/3.

That sent an initial €8,607.71 into their pocket, but not content with that, they placed similar bets on another docket replacing View The Bay with 15/2 shot Rapid Rise at Wolverhampton. That horse had yet to score a victory in 33 races, but he picked the perfect time to break through, more than doubling the winnings for the lucky Tipperary local.

They picked up a further €9,419.69 from their second docket, taking their total winnings to €18,027.40 from a stake of €41.