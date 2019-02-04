Tipperary local and regional roads repairs to benefit from €25.75m funding

Over €25,766,721 in funding has been allocated to assist the repair of regional and local roads in Tipperary, Fine Gael Candidate Garret Ahearn has said.

Mr. Ahearn said: “I warmly welcome the additional funding support of €25,766,721 to assist Tipperary County Council in progressing repairs to regional and local roads.

“2019 will see a further significant increase in grant funding for regional and local roads, which I’m delighted to see.

“Recent extreme weather events have had a major impact on the regional and local road network and this funding will see essential maintenance and improvements carried out.

“These events, combined with the extended period of reduced funding for road maintenance following the economic downturn, have left the road network much more vulnerable to damage.

“Fine Gael is determined to support the continued growth in our economy in the years to come by maintaining and renewing existing infrastructure.

“I know this funding will greatly assist in the repairs and ensure our road network Tipperary is of the highest standard,” Ahearn concluded.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said: “Overall funding will increase by about 16% this year. This increase in funding should allow approximately 2,400kms of regional and local roads to be maintained and 2,150kms to be strengthened this year.

“These grants are to supplement local authorities’ own resources and expenditure on regional and local road and are just part of the total investment in regional and local roads for this year.”