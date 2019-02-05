Tipperary Person of the Year to be announced on Monday and awards ceremony scheduled for March 29

The winners of the Tipperary Person of The Year and the Hall of Fame Awards will be announced at a press evening on Monday, February 11 at 7pm in the Palace Bar, Fleet St, Dublin 2.

The Tipperary Association Dublin host the event and invite all Tipps to attend.

The Awards Night function, at which the awards will be presented, will be held on Friday, March 29, in the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel, Naas Road, Dublin.

Association president Liam Myles says they are looking forward to another great occasion for all Tipperary people on the night.