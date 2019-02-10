Tipperary farming: Dovea Genetics launches initiative for EMBRACE Farm

Dovea Genetics has launched a new initiative, Dovea Straws For Action, which will benefit EMBRACE Farm.

At the launch, Enda Dooley, product development and quality manager for Dovea said that they will donate €1 from each semen straw sold off their high EBI bull Beechnut Dovea (FR4673) and the Limousin bull Ewdenvale Ivor (LM2014) from the January 1 up to mid-September 2019, towards EMBRACE Farm.

He said that Dovea admired the work Embrace FARM did.

Brian Rohan, chair of Embrace FARM, thanked Dovea for the initiative. Brian outlined his own personal experience of a farm accident and how Embrace FARM was founded.

He said the organisation now offers signposting to counselling and support services to families affected by a farm accident.

Anna May McHugh, managing director. National Ploughing Association, launched the initiative. She commended the work of Embrace FARM and complimented Dovea Genetics team for thinking of the idea.