Council to demolish two of its derelict properties in Carrick-on-Suir

Tipperary Co. Council is to demolish two derelict buildings it owns in Carrick-on-Suir and incorporate the sites into two existing local authority car parks.

One of the buildings is located along the Quay next to the Strand Car Park and the town's marina while the other is located at the rear of Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station next to the Greenside Car Park.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Engineer Willie Corby announced the Council's decision at the monthly meeting of the District's councillors in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall after Fianna Fail Cllr Kieran Bourke complained again about the derelict council building near the Strand Car Park.

The building was formerly used by the Council's roads department.

Last year, Carrick-on-Suir's two councillors condemned the property as an eyesore and called on the Council to demolish it.

Mr Corby told them at the time that the Council first had to go through a process of offering it for alternative uses within the Co. Council and then within the public service.

He reported back to the Municipal District's monthly meeting two weeks ago that this process was completed and no other council department of public service had a use for the building and it was deemed not to be really of sale value.

Mr Corby said the Council planned to knock this building and council property at the rear of Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station and incorporate the sites into the adjacent car parks.

The Council hopes to fund the demolition work from its 2019 roads programme.

SF Cllr David Dunne welcomed the Council's decision to demolish the old roads section building.

He proposed the Council erect signage to advertise the Strand Car Park as it was often nearly empty of vehicles.

District Engineer Willie Corby said he would take note of Cllr Dunne's proposal about the car park signage.