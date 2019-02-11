Rosegreen’s Denise Manton for top job with Lero, the Irish Software Research Centre

Denise Manton from Rosegreen near Cashel, has been appointed business development and commercialisation manager of Lero, the Irish Software Research Centre.

Denise replaces Tipperary man Joe Gibbs, who has been appointed general manager of the Science Foundation Ireland backed organisation

Denise attended Cashel Community School before graduating from Cork Institute of Technology with a BSc. in computer applications. She later went on to obtain an MSc. in technology management from UCC.

University of Limerick headquartered Lero, which works with multinational and indigenous companies, harnesses 200 software researchers from nine third level institutions including all of the Republic of Ireland’s universities.

Commenting on her appointment Ms Manton said, “Lero is recognised as a world class software research resource which can be accessed by indigenous and multinational companies. Every sector of Irish business, from agribusiness to healthcare, or manufacturing to services relies on software to increase competitiveness both on a local and international platform. “This is an exciting opportunity as Lero is involved in cutting edge software research from driverless cars and automation to artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.”

Denise was formerly technology gateway manager of TSSG, an ICT research centre and prior to that held senior management roles in the technology and Life Science sectors.

She has also worked as an engineer and technical lead on large scale control system and automation projects for multinationals such as Janssen Pharmaceuticals and MSD.