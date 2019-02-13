Tipperary estate agents Dougan Fitzgerald and Tom Pollard and Company announce merger

Two of Clonmel's best known estate agents have joined forces to provide a one-stop-shop for their clients.

Dougan Fitzgerald have acquired the business of Tom Pollard and Company in a merger that Dougan Fitzgerald partner John Fitzgerald has described as positive for both firms.

“This will provide an enhanced property service for Clonmel”, Mr Fitzgerald said.

Dougan Fitzgerald will relocate from Abbey Street to the iconic site at the corner of Emmet Street and Market Street, formerly the Penny Bank and also the Banna Chluain Meala bandhall.

The new business will be known as Dougan Fitzgerald, incorporating Tom Pollard and Company.

Mr Fitzgerald pointed out that the late Tom Pollard was highly respected in the business and wider community of Clonmel and South Tipperary and the merger would not only respect and maintain his legacy but build on it.

“Our two businesses were started around the same time and survived through good times and bad. Between the two we have built up a strong business in new and second hand houses, commercial property and land sales and now we can offer that experise to our clients under one roof”, said Mr Fitzgerald, who partners the business with Donagh Dougan.