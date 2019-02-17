Tipperary students visit the EU Parliament in Strasbourg

Above - Alix Noonan from Cashel and Sean Curtin from Clonmel took part in Rotary Ireland’s Youth Leadership Development Competition. They are pictured on the steps of the EU Parliament in Dublin with Colette O’Neill (extreme left) from Rotary and Monica Roberston (second left), Rotary Ireland’s District Governor.

Two students from Tipperary were among 24 students aged between 16 and 18 from across the island of Ireland who competed in one of Rotary Ireland’s longest-running projects.

Sean Curtin, a student at Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn in Clonmel and Alix Noonan, a student at Cashel Community School, took part in the Youth Leadership Development Competition, which has been running for over 20 years.

The successful students enjoyed the experience of a lifetime, giving them a real taste of what it’s like to make decisions and to lead.

The students visited Stormont in Belfast, the EU Office, Dáil Éireann in Dublin and the EU Parliament in Strasbourg, where they took part in the Euroscola event.

“Last week’s experience was truly amazing”, said Alix and Sean.

“We met some amazing people and have made new friendships which we know will last a lifetime.

“Getting to see how the EU parliament works was incredible.

“It’s a week we will never forget and we’d like to thank Rotary for making it happen”.

These ‘leaders of tomorrow’ discussed the issues of today and set forth a vision for the future that they will be proud to be a part of.

The successful 24 students competed against more than 1,000 young people from across Ireland to secure themselves a place on this trip of a lifetime.

Spanning five days, the students further developed their debating and leadership skills, made new friends along with making important contacts, and also gained a platform to speak at a time when their future is at stake.

Topics up for debate included the environment, human rights and security, European elections, migration and integration, youth employment and the future of Europe, with Brexit featuring heavily on the agenda.

Past competitors have included Health Minister Simon Harris and Robert Troy TD, along with BBC journalist Claire Savage.

Monica Robertson, district governor of Rotary Ireland said “the winning 24 students impressed judges with their confidence, knowledge and desire to win.

“Each and every one of them performed incredibly well and I believe they got a lot out of the experience.

“It was a pleasure to meet these young people, many of whom I’m sure will be our leaders of tomorrow and will help to shape a better future for everyone”.

Euroscola is an annual event which offers the winners an immersive experience in the debating chamber of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, allowing them to learn about European integration by experiencing it first-hand.

Over 600 students from the 28 EU member states get the chance to become members of the European Parliament for the day.

They took to the floor in plenary and committee sessions to debate and vote on resolutions on current affairs.

This year, a new element was added, which allowed one student the opportunity to become a journalist for the trip.

That student was responsible for covering the event by taking pictures, conducting interviews and compiling a report on the event.

