Ahearn to seek nomination to run in local elections in Clonmel area

Ahearn to contest the Local Elections in Clonmel:



Fine Gael general election Candidate Garret Ahearn has confirmed his intention to seek the Fine Gael nomination to contest the Local Elections in the newly formed Clonmel District. In a convention to be held on Tuesday night 19thFebruary at the Minella hotel Mr Ahearn is expected to be ratified alongside sitting Councillor, Michael Murphy.

Garret Ahearn said “I am delighted to confirm that I will be seeking the Fine Gael nomination to run for the 2019 local elections in the Clonmel District. It was always my intention to contest this year’s elections. Local politics and serving your local community is what it’s all about.”

The Clonmel Cahir Municipal district which was established in 2009 will change on the 24th May from a 9 seater to two separate districts with a new 4 seat Cahir district and a 6 seat Clonmel district.

Garret Ahearn said “It was a privilege to be selected last year as the Fine Gael candidate in the next general election and since my selection I have worked extremely hard to represent the people here in Tipp. I know that Tipperary needs strong representation locally as well as nationally. Both my parents were local councillors and I know they took immense pride in helping people in the locality and seeking to get the facilities and services our community deserves.”

“It is less than 100 days to the election and my focus now is on the 24th May and winning an extra seat for Fine Gael in Clonmel. ” Mr Ahearn said.