'Medieval' Fethard to host Munster arts competition - and the theme is .....

Fethard’s ICA Hall will host the forthcoming Munster Arts Competition on Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19. The theme of art competition is ‘Medieval’ and is open to over 18-year-old Munster residents only.

Entries can be artist’s interpretation, original work, painting, drawing, ceramic, wood or sculpture. Maximum size of work 60cm x 60cm (2ft x 2ft). For entry details email to: munsterartsireland@ gmail.com

There are two phases to the competition

Phase 1: An A4 size print or photograph of each art piece, maximum three pieces of work, each piece to be numbered, to be submitted by May 1, with the artist’s fee of €20 in postal order format. Please include the artist’s name, address, phone number and email address. The title of submission can be written on the back of each print included. These will then be shortlisted.

Phase 2: Those artists who are shortlisted will be informed by May 6. They will deliver their original work four days before competition exhibition, along with an easel or plinth to exhibit their work. A postcard with artist’s title and information to be with the work for the competition exhibition.

Proceeds of this competition will go to the following Registered Charities: Alice Leahy Trust (Homeless), and Limerick Suicide Watch. We do not accept responsibility for loss or damage to works and the judges’ decision is final. Further details from: Marie O’Hara, Fethard, Co. Tipperary. Tel: 087 7539230.

