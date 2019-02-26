Tipperary to explore twinning possibility with Liaoning region of China

The Chinese Ambassador to Ireland, His Excellency Dr. Yue XiaoYong, paid a visit to Nenagh recently where the possibility of twinning with the Liaoning region was discussed.

The Ambassador, First Secretary of Culture, Ms Oujia Wang and Liaison Person Dr. Yupeng Liu had requested a meeting with the Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Councillor Mattie Ryan to discuss future potential benefits

between Tipperary and the Liaoning Province, China. Deputy Alan Kelly was also in attendance.The meeting afforded an opportunity to showcase the County and the opportunities for growth and investment in the areas of economic development, agriculture and energy. Councillor Mattie Ryan welcomed the distinguished guests to Tipperary and thanked them for the interest they expressed in the county. He stated that he would welcome the opportunity to forge economic, cultural and tourism links with the Liaoning Province, owing to the existing business links already in place,

and noting also that over 60% of the current Chinese population within Ireland originated from the Liaoning Province.Mr Marcus O’Connor, Nenagh District Director, spoke about the central location of Tipperary within Ireland from which to operate business, with key arterial routes linking all major cities and airports. He gave examples of the strong track record of the Local Authority working with the business community to develop projects in Tipperary such as the Hydro Electric Project at Silvermines, the Bio-economy campus at Lisheen Mines.

The tourism potential of Tipperary and developing direct links with the Liaoning Province was also discussed. The Ambassador thanked the Cathaoirleach and District Director for the courtesy shown to him on their visit to Tipperary and stressed the

importance of developing further relations between China and Tipperary.

The Cathaoirleach concluded the meeting by making a presentation to His Excellency Dr. Yue XiaoYong and by saying that Tipperary is looking forward to developing further connections between Tipperary and China and learn more about is diverse cultures and traditions with a view to developing a more formal friendship agreement.